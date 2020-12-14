Virtual job fair planned for area veterans and service members

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a military job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The event is free for all transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and their spouses.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with employees from various industries that are hiring veterans in large volume, such as manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, IT, emergency services and transportation.

“We’ve seen a ripple effect over the past few years of organizations across the country prioritizing diversity and veteran hiring because they see the value of bringing this type of talent to shape the future of their organization,” said Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO and former U.S. Army special operations attack helicopter pilot. “Companies realize that having their employees and leaders be representative of our nation’s wonderfully diverse population is critical to their success. And, they’ve discovered they can find that diversity, along with unmatched tangible skills and intangible attributes in the veteran population. Military-trained job seekers are an unmatched asset to any employer seeking diversity and hiring solutions with the most highly skilled and qualified workers in the country.”

To register for the event or to get more information, visit Recruitmilitary.careereco.com.

