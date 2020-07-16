Virtual career fair for Tampa veterans happening Thursday

Premium Getty Image for WFLA use only.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – DAV & RecruitMilitary will be providing job opportunities for Tampa Bay veterans and military spouses at a virtual career fair on Thursday.

The job fair is for all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.

It will feature employers from industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. To register, click here.

