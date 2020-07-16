Virtual career fair for Tampa veterans happening Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA use only.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – DAV & RecruitMilitary will be providing job opportunities for Tampa Bay veterans and military spouses at a virtual career fair on Thursday.

The job fair is for all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.

It will feature employers from industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. To register, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss