TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —London calling!

Virgin Atlantic is making it easier to get across the pond by launching a new direct flight from Tampa to London.

The British airline announced plans on Wednesday to fly passengers from London Heathrow to Tampa International Airport starting on Nov. 3. It will be the only airline to directly connect Tampa Bay with London’s hub airport.

The new year-round Florida service will operate four times a week, then daily, starting on Nov. 28.

Flights will go on sale Wednesday, July 13 with economy fares starting at $637 per person.

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the US with this new daily service to Tampa, Florida offering even more choice for customers on both sides of the Atlantic to connect between the US and the UK,” said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic. “Florida is very much a firm favourite for our customers ever since our first flight to Miami back in 1986. With the popular theme parks and the stunning beaches of St Pete and Clearwater within easy reach, we know it’s an area our customers will love to explore.”

“The region has a booming economy with high profile businesses moving to the area and many budding entrepreneurs registering start ups in the city. We very much look forward to forging new relationships within the Tampa Bay community and cannot wait to welcome customers, both existing and new onboard, flying them safely to explore this exciting region,” Jarvinen added.

