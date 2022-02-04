Vintage toys galore, esports & Monster Jam all headed to Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even after the excitement of Gasparilla, the fun goes on in the Tampa Bay area.

Monster Jam returns to Raymond James stadium for a big anniversary, runners in their undies will take to St. Petersburg for a brisk jog and even a “sustainable pet fashion show” is on deck for this weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order.

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Monster Jam is returning to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday and Sunday for its 30th anniversary.

“Tampa fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions,” according to the event’s description.

The Monster Jam Pit Party, will take place Saturday and Sunday. Here, fans can see the trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews and take photos.

Tickets are still available via TicketMaster.

Location: 5401 Land O’ Lake Blvd

The Pasco Pride Festival will take over Heritage Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with entertainment, food trucks and more.

Location: 9000 W. Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island

Runners will brave the weather in St. Pete on Saturday to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis and fundraise for research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

The “brief” run begins at 2 p.m. and only lasts until 2:15 p.m., but the party will go on.

The $50 registration remains open for the event.

Location: 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

Fans of Mattel’s “Barbie” and “Malibu Barbie” can stop by a merchandise truck filled with nostalgia, this weekend at Westshore Plaza.

The merch truck will feature an array of new 70s-theme Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories, including Barbie-logo embroidered denim jackets, logo hoodies, tie-dye bucket hats, embroidered patch sets, beach towels, necklaces, mugs and more. Prices range from $12 to $75.

Location: 2750 Park Trail Ln, Clearater

This event will take place Saturday at Moccasin Lake Nature Park.

Guests can bring lawn chairs to watch “Jurassic Park” on the big screen, as well as make crafts and “passports” and check out a birds of prey exhibit.

Live entertainment, food trucks and other vendors will be on hand for the event.

Location: Friday: 3131 Executive Dr, Clearwater & Saturday: 3805 W Cypress St, Tampa

“America’s Toy Scout” Joel Magee is hosting the Tampa Vintage Toy Buying Shop across the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

According to 8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas, he is looking for residents to bring their childhood toys and collectables, from the 1980s or older, for cash on the spot.

“It could be Barbies, it could be G.I. Joes, Star Wars, Transformers, Tonka trucks, trains, cowboys, if it’s toy-related, bring it,” Magee said.

Location: 1802 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Esports Players Club will celebrate its grand opening from Friday through Sunday with a variety of different, free events.

Friday will be an open house where tours and free gaming is available all day. Saturday will feature an Apex Legends tournament with $2,500 in prizes awarded to the top three competitors. Sunday is an open house for influencers and their parents to learn more and join in on a discussion.

The location is the city’s first-ever esports academy and tournament venue, founded by two Tampa natives. It will also offer various classes on individual games, content creation, video editing, and more to develop skills to become professional esports gamers or streamers on platforms like Twitch.

Location: 5663 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park

Neon Dreams Productions and Pet Supplies Plus will present the fashion show on Sunday from 3-8 p.m.

Dog models will be walked down the runway by human models wearing “coordinating handmade zero waste upcycled designs by local sustainable fashion designer, Tailor Sallee,” according to a press release.

There will also be live music in additional to an aerial hoop, fire and silk fans shows.

Proceeds will benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter.