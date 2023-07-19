POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 28-year old Kissimmee woman is facing several charges after she allegedly fled troopers Tuesday in a pursuit that spanned multiple counties.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a deputy in Orange County reported they were behind a stolen Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 4.

Around 9 p.m., the driver, identified as Nathalie Diaz Zayas, passed an FHP trooper in Lakeland and was observed swerving within her lane and straddling the lane line. She reportedly continued driving after the trooper activated his emergency lights and tried to stop her.

News Channel 8 obtained video from the FHP cruiser that shows the 20-minute pursuit from Polk County into Hillsborough County.

While in Hillsborough County, the vehicle was seen weaving in and out of traffic and traveling at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting other vehicles.

“The vehicle increased its speed driving with no front passenger tire only driving on its rim as it fled from multiple marked patrol units with lights and sirens activated,” the FHP’s report said.

The driver was able to get off I-4 at Columbus Drive in Tampa, then traveled through a red light, narrowly missing a bus that was going through the intersection.

“The suspect then attempted to make a right turn on to State Road 569 at a high rate of speed, traveling on the wrong side of the road, crashing into another vehicle and continued to flee from the scene,” the report stated.

Then the vehicle crashed into a fence at a dairy business in the 4200 block of East 19th Avenue.

In the video, Zayas can be seen exiting the stolen car with her hands up.

Source: Florida Highway Patrol

It appears she started running and was taken down by a trooper.

Zayas faces several charges, including fleeing to elude at a high speed and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

A passenger in the car was not charged, according to troopers.