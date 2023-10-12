TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Severe storms swept through the Tampa Bay area Thursday, spinning up at least two tornadoes in Pinellas and Citrus counties.

The National Weather Service is still investigating the tornadoes to figure out exactly how strong they were.

The storms damaged homes and businesses in Dunedin, Clearwater and Citrus and Hernando counties.

A video shows a waterspout come ashore in Clearwater. Another one captured a tornado blowing past the Dunedin Causesay.

You can view more videos of the storm and its aftermath below.

Tornado flips box truck, shatters storefront windows in Dunedin

Clearwater home damaged by tornado

Tornado blows past Dunedin Causeway

Clearwater waterspout captured on camera

Supercell thunderstorm captured in Brooksville

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.