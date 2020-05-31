Video: Tampa police end jewelry store looting

TAMPA (WFLA) — Eagle 8 HD was flying over a looting-in-process at the Gold N Diamonds jewelry store during a long night of violent demonstrations in Tampa when police showed up and made arrests.

Owners of the business on Fowler Avenue said approximately $100,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the store.

Tampa police finally arrived appeared to arrest at least two individuals.

