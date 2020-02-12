Deputies: Man caught taking picture under teen’s clothes at Tampa Chipotle

TAMPA (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a man caught on video allegedly using his cell phone to take a picture or video underneath the clothing of a teenage victim.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Jan. 20 at the Chipotle at 12827 Dale Mabry Highway North in Tampa.

Chipotle management said the suspect has been visiting the store several times a week for the last five years, normally during lunch.

The man is projected to be between 30 and 49 years old and about 6 feet tall.

If you know anything about the suspect, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.

