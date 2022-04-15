LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dramatic video of a shooting near the California border involving Nevada deputies and two suspects from the Tampa Bay area was released Wednesday.

According to Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, three deputies shot and injured Klim Miro, 28, who was being chased by California Highway Patrol and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. A second suspect, Jade Hugee, 32, suffered injuries from shattered glass.

The chase started in Tecopa, California on Sunday, April 10 just before 11 p.m. California authorities contacted the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to alert them they were headed toward the state line and in pursuit of a suspect who shot at civilians and patrol vehicles with a high-powered rifle.

Wehrly said her deputies set up a roadblock on State Route 372 just over the state line to keep the suspects from entering Pahrump. Miro and Hugee stopped at the roadblock at 12:46 a.m. California officers attempted to negotiate with the couple but were unsuccessful.

The Nye County SWAT team used distractionary devices and launched tear gas under the suspect’s car but got no response and the tactic changed shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

Officer-involved shooting involving Nye County Sheriff’s Office near California border on April 11, 2022. (Credit: NCSO)

“After several minutes of commands and less than lethal attempts the SWAT team utilized the BearCat (armored vehicle) to approach the vehicle. As the deputies approached the vehicle, the male subject in the back seat of the vehicle raised a shotgun and aimed it at the deputies. Three NCSO deputies returned fire striking the male occupant,” Wehrly said in a video release.

Klim Miro, 28, is facing several counts following the shooting. (Credit: NCSO)

Body-worn camera video from the three officers involved in the shooting was released along with dashcam video from a patrol car.

Lt. James McRae, who fired four rounds, can be heard yelling “backseat” before a volley of shots is fired. Miro was seated in the backseat.

Deputy Nicholas Huggins fired two rounds and Deputy Elias Amandaris fired eight rounds, Wehrly said.

Following the shooting, deputies recovered a pistol and a shotgun from the car.

Miro is from St. Petersburg, Florida and Hugee is from Tampa, Florida and neither of them has criminal records, Wehrly said.

Miro was booked in absentia on seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer and resisting a public officer with a firearm. Hugee will be charged with resisting a public officer with a firearm and being an accessory to commit a crime. Wehrly said California agencies will be submitting arrest warrants for the crimes committed in California.

Jade Hugee is facing charges following a shooting near the California border. (Credit: NCSO)

Both suspects are recovering at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Nevada State Police are investigating the shooting. The three deputies are on paid administrative leave which is standard policy.