TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A sailboat appeared to have crashed into the side of Gandy Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The boat was spotted by drivers traveling along the bridge.

The top of the sailboat could be seen peaking over the bridge.

By time WFLA8 crews reached the scene, the incident had been cleared.

It is not known if anyone was hurt.

News Channel 8 reached out to find out more information about the crash.

This is a developing story.