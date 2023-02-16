NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey mother has been arrested after her 9-year-old child crashed her car while she was attempting to teach them how to drive.

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, officers were dispatched to 6335 Grand Blvd. around 8:26 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a car crash.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that a 9-year-old was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Police stated that video surveillance showed the mother, Amy Lee Kid, 40, speaking with her child through the driver-side window. According to reports, Kid was attempting to show her child how to back out of a parking space.

However, the driving lesson took a turn when the car accelerated quickly while still in reverse. The mother tried to hang onto the moving vehicle, causing her to be dragged from the parking spot.

The car ultimately crashed into a building causing “substantial damage.”

NPR reported that the 9-year-old didn’t sustain injuries as a result of the incident. Kid also admitted to officials that she was trying to teach her child how to back out of a confined parking space.

Kid was arrested for child neglect and permitting an unauthorized person to drive following the crash.