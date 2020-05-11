VIDEO: Men caught racing at 130 mph on Courtney Campbell Causeway

1  of  2
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two men suspected of street racing on the Courtney Campbell Causeway over the weekend.

Abraham Yacoub, 22, of Lakeland, and Mohammad Elghassal, 23, of Clearwater were pulled over around 7 p.m. Saturday night after a trooper spotted them driving at high speeds, heading westbound on the bridge.

A video of the incident was released to the press on Monday.

Mohammad Elghassal, left. Abraham Yacoub, right. (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

According to an arrest report, Elghassal’s 2015 Audi RS5 was clocked at 130 mph while Yacoub’s 2016 Ford Mustang GT was almost keeping up with the Audi.

“They stated that they were fasting all day and were on their way to a family’s house for dinner,” the trooper wrote in the report.

Both men were arrested and charged with street racing, and their vehicles were towed and impounded for five days.

Troopers say Yacoub had several issues with his driving record, including a number of speeding citations. Elghassal had one previous citation for an improper lane change.

