TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A TikTok video appears to show a boy catch a shark while fishing with his family in Venice.

Nikki Duyn said her family was out fishing on the Myakka River when they caught the shark.

The boy was a little too small to reel it in, so he got some help from family members who pulled up the line and grabbed the shark. Then it was released back into the water.

It’s not too uncommon to see sharks in Florida rivers. Bull sharks can survive in both salt and fresh water and can travel far upstream, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.