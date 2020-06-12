VIDEO: Detectives asking for help identifying looters who broke into Tampa CVS during protests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are trying to identify a large group of people who were caught on camera breaking into and looting a Tampa CVS during protests last month.

The break-in happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at the CVS on East Fowler Avenue and North 30th Street. According to officers, the store was closed because of the protests that were happening outside University Mall nearby. A crowd of people gathered in front of the store before shattering the glass front doors and raising the shutters to gain entry.

Police say two employees who were in the store at the time of the break-in and had to flee from the building.

Anyone who has information or knows any of the people involved is asked to call Crimestoppers

of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

