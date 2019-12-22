Video: Carnival cruise ship involved in collision returns to Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa-based Carnival Legend, one of two ships that collided in Cozumel, Mexico Friday, returned to the Port of Tampa baring the damages sustained in the collision.

A video shows the two ships colliding around 8:50 a.m. Friday. The Legend was already docked in Cozumel when it was hit by the Carnival Glory.

Debris from the boat can be seen falling into the ocean after one of the ships pulls away.

According to the cruise line, the Carnival Glory was making its way over to a dock when it collided with the Carnival Legend. Six people were injured.

Carnival released the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked.

We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.

Since our initial assessment, six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation.”

