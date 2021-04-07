VIDEO: 10-foot-long gator found beneath car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Alligator mating season is upon us.

A more than 10-foot-long gator was found beneath a car parked at an apartment complex in Tampa last Wednesday, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shared video of trappers hauling off the monster reptile. No one, including the gator, was harmed during the process.

They said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation was called to the complex on March 31. The caller said there was a pond nearby.

“This was no small gator…it was 10 feet 2 inches,” deputies said on Facebook.

With gator mating season underway, deputies are advising residents to be on alert. If you see an alligator, keep a safe distance and never feed them. You should keep your pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge, and swim in only designated swimming areas during daylight, deputies say.