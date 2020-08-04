8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price shares cancer diagnosis update on ‘Today Show’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA reporter Victoria Price was on the “Today Show” Tuesday morning to give an update on her cancer diagnosis, which she revealed last month on Twitter.

Price joined Savannah Guthrie around 8 a.m. to reflect on her journey since being diagnosed with thyroid cancer on July 21.

Price says she wouldn’t have known she had cancer if it weren’t for an email from a viewer who noticed a lump on her neck and recommended she saw a doctor.

“Hi, just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of your self,” the email said.

Price said she almost ignored the email, but her boyfriend suggested she see a doctor because “the worst that’s happens is that it’s nothing.”

“I’m glad that I listened to him because that set the process into motion,” she added.

Price’s diagnosis was confirmed on July 21. She underwent surgery Monday to remove the lump on her neck.

“I had a nodule in the middle of my throat, and that was actually forcing my thyroid glands out to the side of my neck,” she told Savannah. “Those glands had developed cancer and that had spread into my lymph nodes.”

A bit of ~personal news~ to share.



Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.



I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020

“So once it was pointed out to me, I could see it, but up until then I really hadn’t noticed,” she added. “I think it was a gradual change over time, and those are really hard to notice on yourself.”

Price said her surgeon was able to remove the malignancy. She will have a follow-up exam in four weeks and doctors plan to monitor her bloodwork.

“I think I’m pretty much on the road to recovery and should be good from here on out,” she said.

Price said she’s received overwhelming support since revealing her diagnosis last month.

“The love and support has been the most phenomenal thing I’ve experienced in my entire life. It’s really helped to power me through this, keep a really positive attitude,” she said.

Price said she and her mother plan to start a foundation to bring awareness to thyroid cancer in young women.

Thyroid cancer usually occurs in people aged 25 to 65 years. Most patients are women. Symptoms can include a lump in the front of the neck, swollen neck glands, throat and neck pain, hoarseness, difficulty breathing and swallowing, and persistent cough not caused by a cold.

“Know your body, know if you have any changes, and if you do, seek attention. Find out why you’re having those changes,” NBC medical correspondent Dr. John Torres told Savannah. “With the thyroid, there can be very subtle changes.”

Fortunately, “it is one of the most treatable cancers out there,” Torres said.

