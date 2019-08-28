Victims identified in triple homicide of Rays minor leaguer’s family

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR/WFLA) — Police have identified the victims of Tuesday morning’s triple homicide in Virginia involving the family of Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens.

The victims are identified as 62-year-old Joan Bernard, 25-year-old Emily Bernard Bivens, and 14 month Cullen Bivens, the youngest victim of yesterday’s shooting. Emily was the wife and Cullen the child of Blake Bivens, who plays for a minor league affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office updated the public Wednesday afternoon on the horrific incident.

The sheriff’s office released their latest mugshot of the suspect, Mathew Bernard, Bivens’ wife’s brother.

The bandage Bernard is wearing is reportedly from him slamming his head into the cage in the back of the police car after being arrested.

