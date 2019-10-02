Victim in Polk Co. murder identified, suspected killer still on run

POLK, CO. Fla. (WFLA) — With the suspect still on the run, the victim of Tuesday’s Polk County murder has been identified by her daughter.

Peggy Schiering, who is believed to be in her 80s, was killed in Polk County Tuesday.

Deputies are still searching for Schiering’s suspected killer, Taiwan Blandin. The sheriff’s office said Blandin will be charged with first-degree murder upon his capture.

“She was family out here. so. it’s just pretty much hitting us all pretty hard,” Family friend Karen Tickle said. “You come into her home and you take her life I feel that justice needs to be served.”

Neighbors who knew Schiering say she was beloved.

“She would give you the shirt off her back if you just ask for it. You don’t have to take it from her. She didn’t deserve that,” Eric Schofstoll said.

The sheriff’s office said Blandin is 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He is reportedly driving in a dark red 2011 Chevy Cruz with tag NAGK37.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Blandin’s car was spotted on traffic cameras in the Lakeland and Aburndale area on Tuesday.

If you see Blandin, Sheriff Judd urges you not to approach him, but call 911 immediately, as he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

