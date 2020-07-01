Vice President Mike Pence to visit Tampa

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to attendees after a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Tampa on Thursday to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the efforts the state is taking to combat COVID-19.

Following Pence and DeSantis’ meeting, they will host a press gaggle at USF Health’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation to address questions, according to the vice president’s office.

Air Force Two is scheduled to arrive in Tampa around 1:45 p.m. The press gaggle will take place just after 3:05 p.m.

