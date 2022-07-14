TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base on Thursday.

The visit is one of two stops she has planned in Florida.

Before heading to Tampa, the vice president will be in Orlando for a roundtable discussion with Florida legislators about abortion and reproductive rights.

The discussion comes while the state is in a legal battle over a new 15-week abortion ban.

Once Harris arrives at MacDill AFB, she’ll meet with servicemembers and receive a briefing from CENTCOM Commander, General Michael E. Kurilla, SOCOM Commander, General Richard D. Clarke and other CENTCOM and SOCOM leaders.

Her visit comes while President Joe Biden is in the Middle East, where he is discussing Iran’s nuclear program, oil production and the Russian-Ukraine conflicts.

Some of those topics are likely to come up during the vice president’s trip on Thursday.

Based on a schedule released by Harris’ office, she’ll touch down in Tampa at approximately 5 p.m., and head back to Washington D.C. around 7:30 p.m.