Veterinarians stress protecting pets from cold weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With colder temperatures expected this weekend, we can’t forget about our pets.

“It’s absolutely a big deal for pets,” Veterinarian Dr. Andy Destefano said.

Dr. Destefano said animals in cold weather can experience hypothermia, especially if they live outside.

“Folks up north don’t prepare for the heat, people down here don’t prepare for the cold. It’s something that we don’t think about.”

For pets living indoors, he suggests bundling them up to go outside if they are more susceptible to cold.

“You do want to take specific care for smaller, younger animals, older animals, or animals that are not going to be able to regulate their body temperature well,” Dr. Destefano said.

For animals living outside, experts recommend taking them inside if possible, otherwise, make sure they have warmth.

At the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, they are taking extra precautions for their farm animals.

“We do have Charlotte and her three baby piglets, and we’re going to give them a lot of extra straw so they can stay warm this weekend,” said Christine McLarty, Marketing Manager with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Even if you don’t own any pets, watch out for cats that can perhaps curl up on a warm car engine.

A good rule of thumb, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet. A lot of people assume that dogs and cats are more resistant to the cold, that’s absolutely not true, especially for those smaller and older animals,” said Dr. Destefano