TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Parts of the Tampa Bay area could soon see temperatures below freezing, with lows in the mid-20s, so we can’t forget about our pets.

Winter is here in Florida. As temperatures drop – it’s a big deal for our pets.

If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so try to keep them indoors.

“I’ve got a jacket on today because I’m prepared for the cold,” said Dr. Melissa Webster, owner of Tampa Veterinary Hospital. “To prepare for the cold for your pet, you can get blankets – I put some beds, if the pet can be off the floor, that’s helpful.

Dr. Webster said if you can’t bring your animal inside or in a garage during these cold temperatures, you can prepare ahead of time.

“For an outside cat, perhaps you could take a box and put some blankets in it and put it against the wall on your house,” she said.

She said for outside dogs, you can get an igloo or dog crate and cover it. Make sure to put food and water by it so it attracts the animal.

“Be conscious on how long your pet is outside and if you’re cold, your pet is going to get cold,” said Dr. Webster.

She said this chilly weather can cause animals to experience hypothermia.

“If an animal gets all wet and the temperature drops, just think of yourself. Go jump in the pool and stand out there in the wind,” she said. “It’s going to be cold, so drying them off and making sure they’re safe.”

Dr. Webster also says if you plan to use space heaters, be very careful not to leave them on if you’re not home. You risk starting a fire.