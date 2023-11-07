TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Veterans Day is Saturday, and many restaurants and businesses across the country are offering discounts and free meals for veterans and active duty military members to honor their sacrifices.

The following deals are available, but be sure to check if your nearest location is participating. This list is not exhaustive.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s will be offering both veterans and active duty military a free meal on Saturday. They can choose from seven entrees. They’ll also receive a $5 Bounce Back card for use on another visit within three weeks. The offer is valid for dine-in only with proof of service.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans will offer one of seven homestyle meals for free to veterans and active duty military with proof of service. Valid for dine-in only.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft beverage to veterans and active duty military with valid ID. No purchase is required. Service members receive 10% off year round.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen will offer veterans and active military a free entree from a special menu and a non-alcoholic drink on Saturday with proof of service. Offer is for dine-in only. All people in the party will also receive a buy one, get one free pizza, pasta, or salad offer for a future visit between Nov. 12 and Nov. 21.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s will offer veterans and active duty military members a free appetizer or dessert paired with a soft beverage with a valid ID. Service members receive 10% off year round.

Chili’s

Chili’s will offer one of four entrees for free to veterans and active duty military on Saturday with a valid Military ID. Valid for dine-in only.

Denny’s

Denny’s will offer a free Original Grand Slam to veterans and active duty military on Saturday with a valid Military ID. The offer is valid from store open until noon for dine-in only.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will hold a Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 13, where any person who has served or is currently serving can receive a free “thank you” dinner between 5 p.m. and close. Offer is dine-in only.

Hooters

Hooters will offer veterans and active duty military a free meal from a special menu on Saturday with the purchase of a drink and proof of service. Valid for dine-in only.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is offering veterans and active duty military 50% off with a valid military ID. Veterans also receive 10% off year-round.

Publix

Publix will offer veterans and active duty military members 10% off their groceries on Saturday, excluding prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, stamps and money services. Proof of service required. In-store purchases only.

Pirate Water Taxi

Pirate Water Taxi will offer veterans a free all-day pass with valid proof of service between Nov. 10-12. Veterans can board at any stop with ID. Offer is on first-come, first-serve and limited capacity.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering veterans and active duty military a free tall hot or cold brewed coffee on Saturday with proof of service. In person orders only.