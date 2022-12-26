TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As of 6:30 a.m., Tampa International Airport has had 57 cancellations and 39 delays. In spite of the cancellations, TPA 468 planned commercial operations for Monday, so they expect a busy operation ahead.

“I got snacks that’s all I need,” 11-year-old Gavin Salts said.

Salts and his mother, Jill Zyrek are one of the 75,000 to 80,000 people flying through TPA Monday.

Try as you might to avoid them, delays and cancellations can happen anytime, anywhere, to anyone.

“There’s been a lot of delays and cancellations in Detroit so we were a little nervous,” Zyrek said. “Just some wind chill when we get there. We’re prepared. We’ve got our gloves and scarves.”

All you can do is hope for the best while preparing for the worst.

“We’re pretty optimistic now that the holiday’s over and most of the flights are running back on time,” Zyrek said.

If you’re headed out the door Monday morning, make sure to pack a toothbrush, change of clothes, portable charger and a good pair of headphones.

They might not stop your flight from possibly getting delayed, but they’ll make a bad situation a little more bearable, as the departure and arrival boards at TPA light up in red–preventing hundreds if not thousands of people from returning home after Christmas.

Melanie Scrivens said her flight got delayed by 45 minutes.

“Very nervous,” she said. “We have a 30-minute window.”

“We hope everything works out good,” she continued.