TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Verizon customers across the Tampa Bay area may be experiencing issues when calling 911.

Due to network issues with Verizon, customers cannot dial 911 in Florida locations from Jacksonville to the Keys.

Law enforcement officers said the network issues affect all emergency calls and texts placed to 911 on the Verizon Wireless Network. During the calls, the 911 telecommunicator can’t hear or speak to the caller.

Here is what local counties are doing to help Verizon customers connect with emergency services:

Hillsborough County

If your call for emergency assistance drops in Hillsborough County, officials said you should text 911 for help.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County residents should call 727-588-4761 until further notice.

You can also text 911 for any emergencies.

Manatee County

Operators in Manatee County said they have found a workaround. If someone calls on Verizon, telecommunicators disconnect and dial the number back from a 10-digit line to process and take the call.

Residents in Manatee County can call 941-748-2222 until the issue is resolved.

Hernando County

If you live in Hernando County, you can still text 911. You can also call emergency services at 352-754-6850.

Check back for updates on this developing story.