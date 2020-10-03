Venice police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Venice PD

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Venice Police Department is searching for a 44-year-old woman last seen Wednesday.

The police department said Tracey Lynn Rieker left her home in her green Nissan Xterra, which has Florida tag PO8166.

Rieker has recently been frequenting local beaches to talk with people about God, police said. She was seen at Lido Beach and Bradenton Beach last Monday.

Rieker weighs about 120 lbs and is listed at 5 feet 4 inches tall. She has a heart tattoo on her ring finger.

If you have any information about Rieker’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the police department at 941-486-2444.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss