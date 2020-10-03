Venice police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Venice Police Department is searching for a 44-year-old woman last seen Wednesday.

The police department said Tracey Lynn Rieker left her home in her green Nissan Xterra, which has Florida tag PO8166.

Rieker has recently been frequenting local beaches to talk with people about God, police said. She was seen at Lido Beach and Bradenton Beach last Monday.

Rieker weighs about 120 lbs and is listed at 5 feet 4 inches tall. She has a heart tattoo on her ring finger.

If you have any information about Rieker’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the police department at 941-486-2444.

