Venice police search for 2 suspected of shopping spree with stolen credit cards

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Venice Police Department is searching for two individuals suspected of going on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards.
The police department says the two pictured individuals used a ‘distraction technique’ to steal credit cards for the shopping spree.
If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, you’re urged to call 941-486-2444.
