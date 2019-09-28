Venice police search for 2 suspected of shopping spree with stolen credit cards

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Venice Police Department is searching for two individuals suspected of going on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards.

The police department says the two pictured individuals used a ‘distraction technique’ to steal credit cards for the shopping spree.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, you’re urged to call 941-486-2444.

