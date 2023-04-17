Pinellas COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — All traffic was temporarily held on the southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Monday as first responders raced to extinguish a vehicle fire.

According to the traffic monitoring site, Florida 511, a vehicle fire was reported on the north end of the bridge connecting Pinellas and Manatee counties.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated that a Dodge Ram 5500 and a tractor-trailer were traveling south on the Skyway Bridge when the Dodge Ram suffered a mechanical issue. FHP said the vehicle’s driveshaft broke off and caught fire.

The driver, a 27-year-old Bradenton man, stopped and dismounted the vehicle, which rolled backward and collided with the tractor-trailer. FHP said the Bradenton man sustained minor injuries as a result.

Florida Highway Patrol

The tractor-trailer driver, a 34-year-old Miami man, was uninjured.

Due to the incident, all southbound lanes of the Skyway Bridge were initially closed as crews worked to clear the road. According to FHP, the outside lane was reopened at 6:11 p.m.

