Vehicle catches fire near Tampa International Airport; 1 dead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say one person died in a traffic incident near the Tampa International Airport early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on the George J. Bean Parkway, right before the ramps for Interstate 275 and State Road 60. Police said drivers leaving the airport should seek alternate routes.

Details about the incident are scarce, but a News Channel 8 crew was at the scene and saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Police said one person was inside the vehicle, but further details were not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.