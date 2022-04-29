TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Valrico man who was arrested for child molestation earlier this month is now facing more charges, authorities said.

Thomas David Lair was first arrested on April 13 after a number of alleged victims came forward to accuse him of molesting them between 1998 and 2020, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Now, a total of nine people have come forward to accused the 62-year-old of sexual abuse. The alleged abuse happened between 1972 and 2020, the report said. Most of the victims were between the ages of 6 and 9 when it occurred, according to deputies.

Authorities said Lair molested the girls after befriending their families.

Lair was initially arrested on five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim under 12) and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim 12 to 15). He now faces a total of 15 charges, including 13 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, one count of sexual battery (victim under 12, defendant over 18), and one count of sexual battery (victim under 12, defendant under 18).

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for more potential victims. Anyone with information about a crime linked to Lair is asked to call detectives at 813-247-8200.