Valentine’s Day weekend brings Knight Parade, ‘Localtopia’ to Tampa Bay area

Love is in the air this weekend across the Tampa Bay area and there is plenty to do before Valentine's Day.

From the return of the annual Knight Parade, to markets for those last minute buys for your loved ones, to the first weekend of the Florida State Fair, there’s something for everyone.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: Seventh Avenue, Ybor City

The Knight Parade is back on Saturday, celebrating Tampa’s Latin heritage. The illuminated parade will feature radio personality Todd “MR” Schnitt as Grand Marshal. Jerry Springer will also return to the parade as a special guest.

The parade begins down Seventh Avenue at 7 p.m., featuring marching bands, local dignitaries and beads in addition to the floats.

Location: 3644-3600 N Himes Ave, Tampa

After a recent stop in Sarasota County, the Big Bounce America takes to Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Bounce sessions for toddlers, juniors, “bigger kids” and adult-only sessions are available.

The largest touring inflatable event includes four attractions, including a 13,000 square foot bounce house, a sports arena, a 900-foot long obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland called “airSPACE.”

Location: 4th St N & 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg

This year is the biggest Localtopia event put on by the Independent Business Alliance and Keep St. Petersburg Local, with over 300 vendors. The Saturday event features only St. Pete-based businesses.

The event will be held at Williams Park and four other blocks in the area. Over 70 options for food and drinks will be available, including 20 food trucks. St. Pete artisans and makers will be on hand with handcrafted items, some created especially for the event, for shoppers to buy for their loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Businesses will be selling things like artisanal and plant-based food and beverages, body and self-care items, home décor and more. There will also be live music, street performances and activities and local breweries pouring their own brews from draft beer trucks.

Location: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is celebrating Valentine’s Day all weekend long. Guests can create and drop off a personalized card for their favorite resident animal at the aquarium, download virtual CMA-themed cards, enjoy green screen photo opportunities and see animals participate in Valentine’s Day-themed enrichment.



Location: 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

The Hello Kitty Café Truck is touring the east coast in 2022 and its stop in Tampa is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fans of Hello Kitty can pick up limited-edition collectables like a new Hello Kitty Café lavender shirt, a canvas tote, rainbow thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, pins and more.

The truck can be found near H&M. The truck only accepts credit or debit card payments.

Location: 5017 E. Washington Street, Tampa

The ninth annual chocolate festival is back this Valentine’s Day weekend, running from 1-9 p.m. at Egypt Shiners on Saturday. Both savory and sweet are represented.

“The themed food truck/trailer/tent event covers every bit of chocolate, as vendors must stick to a chocolate theme,” the event’s Facebook page says.

Food vendors include Hott Mess, Macs in a box, Mad Beach Chocolates and many more. Vendors not selling food include Goddess Blingz Boutique, Beach Bum Custom Name Rings, Tampa Candle Co. and more.

Location: 4800 US-301, Tampa

It’s the first weekend of the Florida State Fair and what better way to spend a Saturday than with a festival within the fair? Uka-PALOOZA is back for its third year after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Admission to Uka-PALOOZA is included with admission to the fair.

The festival features not just ukuleles and workshops, but a SPAM cooking contest and carving contest, a hibiscus show, a “Citrus Celebration” and much more.

Location: 1710 N Highland Ave, Tampa

A maker and artisan market will be held this weekend on Tampa’s Riverwalk.

“Spread some LOVE for creative people that bring – eclectic finds all in one place! Shop local, support local,” the Facebook page for the event says.

There will also be live music, food trucks and food booths for event-goers to enjoy as they shop.