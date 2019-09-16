USPS to hire for holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The United States Postal Service Suncoast District is looking for applicants for positions that may lead to permanent positions as well as positions for the holiday season.

USPS will be hiring for holiday positions in the Tampa and Orlando area as well as locations with ZIP codes beginning with the first three digits 321 through 329, 335 through 338, 339 through 342, 346 and 347.

Salary ranges for the temporary and holiday season positions from $16.21 to $18.19 per hour, with variable work hours and workdays, including holidays and weekends.

USPS is accepting applications for the following positions:

Assistant Rural Carrier

Rural Carrier Associate

Mail Handler Assistant

Mail Handler Casual

PSE Mail Processing Clerk

Postal Sales & Service Associate

Holiday Clerk Assistant

City Carrier Holiday Term

Applications can be submitted online at www.usps.com/careers.