USPS provides mail, package theft prevention tips

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the holiday season in full swing, people across the nation and in Tampa Bay are making their last-minute holiday gift purchases online.

With many cases of porch and mail piracy taking place across the bay area, USPS has provided a list of theft prevention tips and extra steps you can take to ensure your packages and mail arrive safely.

Below are eight tips from USPS on how to protect yourself from mail thefts:

Promptly pick up mail: Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time. Deposit mail close to pickup time: Deposit outgoing mail into USPS Blue Collection Boxes before the last collection or inside your local post office. Inquire about overdue mail: If you do not receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it. Don’t send cash: Be careful about what you send. Don’t risk sending cash in the mail. Arrange for prompt pickup: If you cannot be home to receive a package, make another arrangement or use the USPS Hold Mail Service. Use Hold for Pickup: When shipping packages, use the Hold for PickUp option, and the recipients can collect the package at their local post office. Request signature confirmation: When mailing something important, consider requesting Signature Confirmation for the intended recipient. File a change of address: If you move, make sure you file a change of address with the Postal Service and let your financial institutions know as well.

LATEST STORIES: