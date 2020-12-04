LIVE NOW /
USPS announces Sunday post office hours for holiday season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the holiday season fast approaching, the US Postal Service has decided to add more retail hours at select post offices on Sundays during the month of December to help customers with holiday shipping.

Below are Tampa Bay post office locations now offering service on Sundays:

Self-service kiosks are available 24/7 at the above and below locations:

Below are the 2020 holiday shipping deadlines:

  • Dec. 9   — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground
  • Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express
  • Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 18 — First-Class packages
  • Dec. 19 — Priority Mail
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express

Visit USPS’ website for more details on holiday shipping and post office hours of operation.

