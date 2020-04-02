USF to waive deposit fees, extend admissions deadlines for new students impacted by COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In order to help incoming students and families who are being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, the University of South Florida has implemented a few changes to this year’s admission process.

USF will waive the $200 deposit fee required for accepted students who have experienced a change in their financial situation due to COVID-19. Families interested in the waiver should email admissions@usf.edu.

For those not using the waiver, the deadline for accepted freshmen to submit a deposit has been pushed back to May 15.

The university has also extended deadlines for summer transfer students and freshmen to submit applications by two weeks to April 17.

Additionally, USF will shift all of its new student, incoming freshman and transfer, orientations online. This move is something other institutions have implemented such as the University of Florida on March 20.

“USF is committed to doing all we can to support our students and their families during this unique and challenging situation,” USF Dean of Admissions Glen Besterfield said. “We hope to provide some relief, especially for families experiencing unexpected financial hardships.”

Other initiatives the university has started to help those impacted include the USF United Support Fund, which will provide monetary assistance to students in need, and a non-perishable food, items and toiletries drive to supplement student food pantries on the Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota-Manatee campuses.

Furthermore, students living on campus who moved out of their residence hall will be issued a refund for rent from March 23 through the remainder of their housing contract.

