USF to waive deposit fees, extend admissions deadlines for new students impacted by COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usfgeneric_143609

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In order to help incoming students and families who are being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, the University of South Florida has implemented a few changes to this year’s admission process.

USF will waive the $200 deposit fee required for accepted students who have experienced a change in their financial situation due to COVID-19. Families interested in the waiver should email admissions@usf.edu.

For those not using the waiver, the deadline for accepted freshmen to submit a deposit has been pushed back to May 15.

The university has also extended deadlines for summer transfer students and freshmen to submit applications by two weeks to April 17.

Additionally, USF will shift all of its new student, incoming freshman and transfer, orientations online. This move is something other institutions have implemented such as the University of Florida on March 20.

“USF is committed to doing all we can to support our students and their families during this unique and challenging situation,” USF Dean of Admissions Glen Besterfield said.  “We hope to provide some relief, especially for families experiencing unexpected financial hardships.”

Other initiatives the university has started to help those impacted include the USF United Support Fund, which will provide monetary assistance to students in need, and a non-perishable food, items and toiletries drive to supplement student food pantries on the Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota-Manatee campuses.

Furthermore, students living on campus who moved out of their residence hall will be issued a refund for rent from March 23 through the remainder of their housing contract.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 8,010 cases and 128 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis issues ‘stay at home’ order starting April 2 for 30 days
  • Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Doctor's Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor's Concerns"

125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne

Thumbnail for the video titled "125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne"

'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song

Thumbnail for the video titled "'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song"

Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good"

Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000"

Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order"

Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor"

residents concerned about covid patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "residents concerned about covid patient"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss