TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida chose Rhea Law as its eighth president Tuesday.

The university’s board of trustees interviewed its final two candidates, Interim President Rhea Law and Dr. Jeffrey Talley, after they both visited USF’s three campuses Monday.

Law will take over for the former University President Steven Currall who retired last year after serving two years.

USF is not only the sixth largest public university in the country, but it’s the largest employer in the area.

Law is a USF alumna and is one of the founding members of the USF board of trustees. She earned her undergraduate degree in management while working as the university research project administrator. Law then earned a degree from Stetson University College of Law.

The board of trustees set aside one hour per candidate for interviews.

Law will now need to be confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors.