USF students visit Iowa caucuses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Democratic Iowa caucuses were supposed to be a triumphant kickoff to the 2020 election season.



It ended up with a fumble on the goal line — and a class of students from USF was there to witness it in person.

As he did in 2016, USF political communication professor Dr. Josh Scacco took a group of about 10 students to Iowa this year to see the caucuses in action.

Specifically, Scacco said the students would be “looking at the tone of political discourse, the incivility and deliberative tones that candidates might be using.”

Scacco said his students were also trying to determine whether there is a Donald Trump effect that is rubbing off on Democratic voters, and how that may change the way the party selects its candidate.

The Iowa process has long been attacked for several reasons, like not being inclusive, representative, and flat-out confusing.

“You can tell that even the actual voters were having a hard time at moments to decipher the rules,” said Aldo Carlo Puccini, a recent USF graduate who went on this year’s trip.

“To really make sense of it all and know where they’re supposed to be at the exact time and location. It’s very unique to witness.”

The Iowa Democratic Party allowed remote Iowa caucuses in locations around the country and the world, including one in St. Petersburg.

The caucus there crawled through confusion and chaos for three hours. In the end, Amy Klobuchar won over the flock of 106 snowbirds with 4 of the 9 delegates.

Unlike a primary, a caucus requires voters to ‘reveal’ their votes as the literally stand in support of their candidate, then be willing to adjust and/or talk about them in real-time.

One student noted that system asks a lot of voters.

“The people who are most excited about candidates are the ones that get the spotlight,” said Eduardo Fox-Velazquez, an honors student at USF who went on the trip. “The ones that are more reserved and still trying to decide would be less inclined to give their opinions and speak out.”

It’s a system largely out of favor now — only five U.S. states use caucuses — but they make a quick comeback in the election calendar.

Nevada is the third state to vote when it holds caucuses next Saturday, February 22.

New Hampshire will hold the first in the nation primary this Tuesday, February 11.

