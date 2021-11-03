USF students celebrate Homecoming Week with cardboard boat races

ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — It is USF Homecoming Week and students are getting pumped up with several activities and events ahead of the big game, including the Annual Cardboard Boat Race hosted by the student-led Harborside Activities Board at USF St. Petersburg.

Over the past decade, members of USF St. Pete student organizations have built boats out of cardboard to race by the bay near campus.

“Our Campus Recreation is setting up a course out on the water,” Director of Traditions Allison Richards said. “We’re going to send them out to the bay and see who comes back.”

This year, six teams had about a week and a half to construct their boat by using cardboard, duct tape and plastic bags.

“There’s been a ton that are just super creative,” Director of Performances Samantha Harris said. “Students really get into it with this. I think it’s just a fun way to de-stress during Homecoming Week, especially because midterms were like a week or two ago.”

Teams are judged on the creativity and buoyancy of the boat, as well as which had the best sink and which was a fan favorite.

The boats will race from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday by the Bay/Boat house. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend.