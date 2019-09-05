USF student uses social media to help with father’s rescue in Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A University of South Florida student is crediting social media for helping save his father, who was trapped in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian’s storm surge.

Asif Robinson was born and raised in Freeport, Grand Bahama, but is currently a senior at USF studying electrical engineering.

He watched in agony as Dorian pummeled the island where most of his family still lives.

His father was able to message Asif, and said he was trapped in the family home without food or water, and was surrounded by 17 foot storm surge.

Being hundreds of miles away, Asif knew he had to utilitize social media for help.

He shared a post with his dad’s photo and location and waited.

“The water was rising and we were just so afraid,” Robinson said. His mother had gone to help his grandparents elsewhere on the island.

Two days and many shares later, a boat came to his dad’s rescue.

Robinson said his family dog drowned in the flood but the rest of his family is okay.

“I don’t think it’s fully set in what’s happened right now,” he said. “I’m just thankful that everyone is safe.”

Robinson has created a fund to help his family, if you want to help click here.