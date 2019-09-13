Live Now
Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of murdering 9-year-old

USF St. Petersburg sail students rescued by Coast Guard

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US Coast Guard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued students from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg after strong winds capsized their boats during a sailing class.

The agency says the students from USF St. Petersburg were safe wearing lifejackets and were returned to campus.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Timothy Abrams says winds of about 25 miles per hour struck the harbor while the class was in session late Thursday. The students were struggling with wind conditions and two of the students were rescued from the waters.

In a tweet, the U.S. Coast Guard said that fortunately, their station is right next door to the school moorings “to keep an eye out for trouble.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss