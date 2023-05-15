KEY LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A USF professor broke the world record for longest time spent living in a fixed underwater habitat over the weekend.

According to a release, Dr. Joseph “Deep Sea” Dituri, an associate biomedical engineering professor with the University of South Florida, broke the world record Saturday after spending 73 days in a lab 22 feet under the sea.

“I’m humbled that my curiosity for discovery has led me here,” Dituri said. “My goal is to inspire — not only for generations to come — but for scientists around the globe who study life undersea and how the human body functions when in extreme environments.”

The retired Navy commander will continue to set the record as he continues his attempt to live 100 days in the undersea lab. He first entered the Jules’ Undersea Lodge on March 1 and is expected to come back to lane on June 9.

After his return, Dituri will be examined to see how spending that much time underwater can affect the human body.

The previous world record was held by Tennessee teachers Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain, who were at the same lab in 2014.

While Dituri continues his undersea stay, he will continue to virtually teach his students, which number over 2,450.

“The University of South Florida community has been closely following Joseph Dituri’s journey, and it is clear that his passion for science is leading to significant contributions in the biomedical engineering field,” said USF President Rhea Law. “I offer my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Dituri for breaking the world record, and I thank him for continuing to educate and inspire future generations.”