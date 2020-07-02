USF investigating sexual assault allegations within Greek community

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida has launched an inquiry following numerous complaints about sexual assault and rape within the Greek community.

President Steve Currall issued a statement on Wednesday, saying he was “deeply troubled” by allegations that surfaced on social media this week. Currall said he has called for “a review of our internal processes to reinforce what we are doing well and identify where we can improve.”

He’s also reaching out to fraternity and sorority leaders and members of the student government to discuss how to move forward.

“USF will continue to provide a range of education and training programs designed to help prevent sexual violence, raise awareness and encourage reporting of any incidents,” Currall said. “We are committed to informing our community of available help and resources, including Title IX reporting through DIEO, the confidential Center for Victim Advocacy and Violence Prevention, University Police, the USF Counseling Center and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.”

LATEST STORIES: