USF police: Voyeurism suspect took photos up victim’s dress

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – USF police are looking for a voyeurism suspect who allegedly took pictures up someone’s dress this morning.
Police released two photos of the suspect in a news release Friday.
According to police, the victim was walking up the stairs at the USF Interdisciplinary Science building when the unknown individual took a photograph under her dress using his cell phone.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the USF Police Department at 813-974-2628.
