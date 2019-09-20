USF police: Voyeurism suspect took photos up victim’s dress

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – USF police are looking for a voyeurism suspect who allegedly took pictures up someone’s dress this morning.

Police released two photos of the suspect in a news release Friday.

(Photo: University of South Florida Police Department )

According to police, the victim was walking up the stairs at the USF Interdisciplinary Science building when the unknown individual took a photograph under her dress using his cell phone.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the USF Police Department at 813-974-2628.

