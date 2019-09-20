USF police: Voyeurism suspect took photos up victim’s dress

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: University of South Florida Police Department )

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – USF police are looking for a voyeurism suspect who allegedly took pictures up someone’s dress this morning.

Police released two photos of the suspect in a news release Friday.

(Photo: University of South Florida Police Department )

According to police, the victim was walking up the stairs at the USF Interdisciplinary Science building when the unknown individual took a photograph under her dress using his cell phone.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the USF Police Department at 813-974-2628.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss