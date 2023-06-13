TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — USF Health’s Byrd Alzheimer’s Center and Research Institute is working on a clinical trial to tackle Alzheimer’s disease.

The institute has partnered with the AHEAD study to test the medication “lecanemab” on patients who don’t have the disease, but may be at risk.

According to USF researchers, the medication can delay memory loss.

“It’s meant to tackle Alzheimer’s before it actually starts people with Alzheimer’s will not show symptoms until 20 years after they actually receive or undertake the disease,” said David Cazares, Byrd Institute clinical research coordinator.

Currently, 12 patients in the Tampa Bay area are participating in the clinical trial. Those patients receive the medication through IV infusions.

To qualify, a patient must be at least 55 years old and not currently be diagnosed with the disease.

Researcher David Cazares says the Byrd Institute offers free memory screenings for people who are concerned about their brain health.