USF moves Spring Break in hopes of lowering spread of coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) — The University of South Florida has pushed its Spring Break back one month to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The week-long break, originally scheduled for March 15-21, has been moved to April 12-18. The university says pushing Spring Break into April will allow the school to deliver its last two weeks of instruction and final exams remotely.

Because many students and staff travel over Spring Break, transitioning the last few weeks of the semester to online will hopefully lower the likelihood of exposing others to COVID-19.

“The University of South Florida continues to prioritize the health and well-being of our university community as we develop plans for the spring semester,” USF President Steve Currall said. “We remain committed to making evidence-based decisions that support academic continuity and a safe environment for student and faculty success.”

