USF renames pharmacy college after family for $10M donation

A family made a $10 million donation to the University of South Florida College of Pharmacy, the school announced Friday.
USF pharmacy students and staff applauded and thanked Jugal and Manju Taneja at a press conference around 10:20 a.m.
The USF Health College of Pharmacy will now be known as the Tenaja College of Pharmacy, the school announced.
The $10 million commitment is the largest by any family to a Florida college of health, a school official said.
