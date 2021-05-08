USF holds in-person graduation ceremonies Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida is holding in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies are being held at Tropicana Field on Saturday, May 8 at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Up first were graduates from the colleges of Behavioral and Community Sciences, Business, Education, Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy and Public Health.

The evening ceremony will honor graduates from the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Engineering, Global Sustainability, Graduate Studies, Marine Science and The Arts and the Office of Undergraduate Studies.

All graduates and attendees are required to wear face coverings and graduates will be seated six feet apart to accommodate for physical distancing.