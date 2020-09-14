USF closes Recreation & Wellness facility on Tampa campus due to possible COVID-19 exposure

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida has closed a Recreation & Wellness facility at one of its campuses due to possible COVID-19 exposure, according to university officials.

As of Sunday, all indoor Recreation & Wellness facilities on the Tampa campus were closed until further notice to allow for cleaning and any necessary contact tracing.

According to the university, the decision was made to close temporarily after some students who work in campus recreation facilities tested positive and some additional students who recently visited a campus recreation facility also tested positive.

The Riverfront Park, World Trail and outdoor fields remain open.

Virtual programs will also continue as normal.

