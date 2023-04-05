TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida (USF) blocked access to several social media platforms, including TikTok and WeChat, that state regulators say may put personal information and national security at risk.

Media Relations Manager Kevin Watler told WFLA the university is “implementing measures to protect our students, faculty, and staff against potential cyber threats.”

Effective Wednesday, April 5, the university will block access to TikTok, Tencent QQ, WeChat, Vkontakte, and Kaspersky — all platforms listed on a state-approved “cyber threat prohibited technologies list.”

“Use of these applications on university-owned devices or networks is now prohibited,” the university officials said. “Access to these applications through USF’s wired and wireless networks from personal devices will be blocked unless an exception is granted under the regulation.”

Last week, the Florida Board of Governors approved an emergency regulation blocking access to social media platforms that posed a threat to personal information and national security.

The regulation states in part that all Florida universities must;

Prevent identified software network traffic over the university’s network, including Wi-Fi.

Prevent installation of all identified software from university-owned devices.

Remove all identified technologies from university-owned devices or infrastructure.

Prevent the installation of any identified hardware within the university’s infrastructure.

The regulation does not prevent a university from acting against a cyber risk not identified on the Cyber Threat Prohibited Technologies list.